Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Ruth J. Ashworth Notice
Ruth J. Ashworth

(nee Krueger) Age 94 years. Born to eternal life Dec. 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Robert, sons Roy and Bruce, and brother Earl Krueger. Dear grandmother of Jamie (Shawn) Golabowski and Jerad (Sarah) Ashworth. Loving great granny of Mason and Declan Ashworth; and Morgan, Brayden, and Colten Golabowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, Dec. 13 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center 12875 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10:00 AM until Services at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
