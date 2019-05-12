|
Heup, Ruth J. On Monday April 29, 2019, heaven gained an angel when Ruth J. Heup (nee Parkinson) peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family after a brief but determined battle with brain cancer at the age of 89. Predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Lillie (Holzmann) Parkinson, brothers Arnold, Leonard, twin Robert, sister Verna, husband John and daughter Pamela. Born in 1929 at the beginning of the Great Depression, Ruth learned early the art of the "can do" attitude. Her mother passed away when she was 3, so she and her siblings were cared for by Hildegarde Jewell while their father tried to support the family in those difficult times. Ruth gained a sister in Margie, Mrs. Jewell's daughter, and they remained lifelong friends. Ruth graduated from South Division High School in 1947. She worked as a seamstress and an office worker. Ruth met her future husband, John R. Heup, when he was playing his accordion as a young man in a local tavern. They were married in August, 1952. They lived in Milwaukee, then Wauwatosa, raising 4 children: Pamela J., Timothy H., Mary Beth, and John D. Ruth returned to office work and took on the challenge of learning computers in the early 80's, and became very adept in their use. She worked at Delta Forms until she retired in 2001. She enjoyed Red Hatters, quilting, listening to music and especially spending time with her family. Ruth is survived by her children: Timothy (Asri), Mary Beth, and John (Joanne). Her grandchildren Joshua, Jeremy, Matthew and Ryan Heup, Corby Stallings, Katharine (Sean) Farchmin, Andrew (Karen Barsamian) Heup, Michael (Meghan Butler) Heup, and great-grandchildren Avery Sue Butler-Heup, Nora Ruth Anne Heup, and William Sean Farchmin. Additional extended family, friends and long-time neighbors will miss her as well. Ruth was greatly loved and will be missed for her smiles, sense of humor, and always a willingness to lend a helping hand. In grateful appreciation of the exceptional care Ruth received throughout her final weeks of life, memorials may be made in her honor to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Ruth's family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019