Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. Richardson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ruth J. Richardson Notice
Richardson, Ruth J. (Nee Prodzinski) Entered into Eternal Life on August 1, 2019 at age 85. She was reunited with her late husband Jim Richardson. Loving mother of Thyra (Ray) Bednarczyk, Karen (Ken) Zillmer, Tom (Patty) Goelzer and Robert Goelzer. Beloved grandmother of Holly (Kyle) Pett, Michael (Tina) Goelzer, Kristie (Bill) Lookatch, Ashley Holley, Michelle Goelzer, Dan Woitekaitis, Samantha Goelzer, Joshua Goelzer, and Kevin ( Emily) Goelzer. Proud great-grandmother of Mariana, Sofia, Cadence, Ethan, Walter, and Sawyer. Dear sister of Evelyn (the late Pete) Macaluso and Joanne (Richard) Weronka. She was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. Ruth enjoyed her early mornings sitting on her porch taking in the nature around her. She liked to go rummaging for collectibles and to can the harvests of her gardens. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8 from 3-5:45pm. Funeral Service at 6pm.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline