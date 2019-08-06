|
Richardson, Ruth J. (Nee Prodzinski) Entered into Eternal Life on August 1, 2019 at age 85. She was reunited with her late husband Jim Richardson. Loving mother of Thyra (Ray) Bednarczyk, Karen (Ken) Zillmer, Tom (Patty) Goelzer and Robert Goelzer. Beloved grandmother of Holly (Kyle) Pett, Michael (Tina) Goelzer, Kristie (Bill) Lookatch, Ashley Holley, Michelle Goelzer, Dan Woitekaitis, Samantha Goelzer, Joshua Goelzer, and Kevin ( Emily) Goelzer. Proud great-grandmother of Mariana, Sofia, Cadence, Ethan, Walter, and Sawyer. Dear sister of Evelyn (the late Pete) Macaluso and Joanne (Richard) Weronka. She was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. Ruth enjoyed her early mornings sitting on her porch taking in the nature around her. She liked to go rummaging for collectibles and to can the harvests of her gardens. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8 from 3-5:45pm. Funeral Service at 6pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019