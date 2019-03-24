|
|
Van Aacken, Ruth J. (Nee Haas) Born into Eternal Life March 22, 2019 at the age of 98. Loving mother of Jon Van Aacken, proud grandmother of Scott, Lisa and Laura and dear friend of Deanna Selode. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Melvin and her sisters Marion (Harold) Schulz and Margorie (Carl) Willaims. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at NOON. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church. Memorials are appreciated to Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI or Faith Lutheran Church. The family would like to give special thanks to Ruth's caregivers at Autumn Oaks for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019