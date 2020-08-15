Ruth Jackovich

Ruth JackovichOak Creek - (nee Crachy) Found peace on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Theodore (Ted) J. Jackovich Sr. for 59 years. Loving mother of Kathryn (Theodore) Smith, Theodore Jr., (Nathan Kryshak), Anne (the late Mark) Jack, and the late Karen R. Jackovich. Adoring grandmother of Madison and Haley Smith. Dear daughter of the late Elmer and the late Genevieve (nee Nazimek) Crachy. Loving sister of the late Rose Oberg, the late Frank "Butchie" Crachy, Nancy Jannotta, and the late Daniel (Diane) Jannotta. Beloved niece of the late Edward and the late Isabelle Jannotta. Dear sister-in-law of Joan (the late Robert) Tomczak, Paul Jackovich, the late Geraldine Chasten, Robert Jackovich and Conrad (Karen) Jackovich. Also survived by her very dear cousins Blanche "Chickie" Pabich and Dorothy Lewandowski, and many other dearly loved relatives and friends. Ruth was also preceded in death by her infant brother John Crachy. Ruth retired from Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, WI following 25 years of dedicated service as a CNA. Ruth enjoyed many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, gardening and birdwatching. Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother, and so enjoyed creating a lifetime of memories with her family, most of all at their long-time home near Coloma, WI. Her family will remember her for her caring nature, sense of humor, and her enduring hope in the promise that tomorrow will always be a better day. In their later years, when mounting health challenges would sometimes prevent her and Ted from taking part in the family gatherings and activities they loved, Ruth was quick to remind us to enjoy ourselves, that she and dad "had our day in the sun." The family would like to thank the many dedicated healthcare professionals who helped Ruth live a dignified and independent life during her final years, especially the caring staff of Zilber Family Hospice. Ruth will be interred with her husband at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery. A private memorial service is planned for a later date.