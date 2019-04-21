Services
Ruth K. Machleith

Ruth K. Machleith Notice
Machleith, Ruth K. (Nee Koopmann) Sunday, November 18, 2018 , age 96. Beloved wife of the late Arnold "Mac". Dear mother of Gary (Gail) Machleith and Karen (Daryl) Gullicksen. Loving grandmother of Brooke (Korey) Plewinski and Brian (Mandy) Gullicksen; and 4 great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Samuel, Wesley and Levi. Loving aunt of Kenneth (Kathy) Koopmann and Cheryl (Gus) Heredia; and her great-nieces, Missy, Molly, Vanessa and Katrina. Further survived by many wonderful cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her brother, Robert Koopmann. A Celebration of Life Service for Ruth will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00pm at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 8424 W. Center Street, Milwaukee. Visitation will take place from 3:00pm until time of Service. Interment Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mount Carmel Lutheran Church Quilters or the Wish List- for the benefit of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
