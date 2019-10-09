Resources
Ruth K. (Makela) Olson


1928 - 2019
Ruth K. (Makela) Olson Notice
Ruth K. Olson (nee Makela)

North Prairie - Of North Prairie, Born to eternal life October 5, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman Olson. Loving mother of Kathy (Pat) Murawski, the late Bruce Olson, Cindy (Duffy) Wage, Cheryl (Jim) Winter, and Kay Lynn Olson. Proud grandmother of the late Jason Olson, Katy (Tony) Skarlatos, Derek Wage, Leigh Ann (Nick) Kanter, Gina Winter, Bobbijo Winter and great-grandmother of Mia, Jaxson, Kallie, and Mollie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering on Saturday, October 19, from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at the funeral home chapel with a memorial service at 1:00PM. Interment private. Memorials to the appreciated.

After 91 full years, Ruth has been called "home". She loved fiercely and unconditionally. Her sparkling blue eyes and her smile always lit up the room and made everyone in her presence feel special. Certainly, she is rejoicing now as she was called home and greeted with "well done my good and faithful servant". Though she is whole again in mind and body, those she left behind can't help but miss her already. We love you, and are so thankful for a lifetime of memories with you.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
