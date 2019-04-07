Services
Cremation Society of Milwaukee
4747 S. 60th St
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 384-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Kuehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Kuehn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth Kuehn Notice
Kuehn, Ruth Entered into eternal life on March 31, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her dear husband Otto. Loving mother of Ken (Karen Gonzales) and Margaret (Duane) Ard. Dear grandmother of Nicholas and Jessica. Adorin great-grandmother of two. Further survived by many other family and friends. Ruth and Otto both emigrated from Germany and were very active with their German heritage here in the United States. Private services were held.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now