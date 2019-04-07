|
Kuehn, Ruth Entered into eternal life on March 31, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her dear husband Otto. Loving mother of Ken (Karen Gonzales) and Margaret (Duane) Ard. Dear grandmother of Nicholas and Jessica. Adorin great-grandmother of two. Further survived by many other family and friends. Ruth and Otto both emigrated from Germany and were very active with their German heritage here in the United States. Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019