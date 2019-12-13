Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Ruth Klein
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Klein


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth L. Klein Notice
Ruth L. Klein

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Geri) and Debra (the late Will) Roy. Further survived by sister-in-law Barbara Haycock, other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Feerick Funeral Home followed by a short service at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's name may be made to a .

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline