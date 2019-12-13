|
Ruth L. Klein
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Geri) and Debra (the late Will) Roy. Further survived by sister-in-law Barbara Haycock, other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Feerick Funeral Home followed by a short service at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's name may be made to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019