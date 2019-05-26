|
|
Klimowicz, Ruth L. (Nee Tucholka) Born to Eternal Life May 23, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry Sr. Loving mother of Henry Jr. (Karen), Kathleen (Michael) Karklus and Tom (Geri). Cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 14. Fond sister of Irene Gnacinski and David (Nancy) Tucholka. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday May 28 at 1 PM at the funeral home, with visitation from 11 AM until time of service. Private service Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019