Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Klimowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Klimowicz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth L. Klimowicz Notice
Klimowicz, Ruth L. (Nee Tucholka) Born to Eternal Life May 23, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry Sr. Loving mother of Henry Jr. (Karen), Kathleen (Michael) Karklus and Tom (Geri). Cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 14. Fond sister of Irene Gnacinski and David (Nancy) Tucholka. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday May 28 at 1 PM at the funeral home, with visitation from 11 AM until time of service. Private service Chapel Hill Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline