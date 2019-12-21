Services
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
730 N. Wisconsin St.
Elkhorn, WI 53121
262-723-6390
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Delavan, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Delavan, WI
View Map
Ruth L. (Landdeck) Meyer

Elkhorn - 81 of Elkhorn, WI, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Wife of the Late Jerome "Toby" A. Meyer. Mother of five: Mark (Patricia), David, Bethany, Mike and Jerry, Grandmother of five: Timothy (Lori), Peter, Daniel (Haleigh), Tyler and Ciara, Great-grandmother of two: Nathaniel and Alexandra, sister of John (Melissa) and David Landdeck. Funeral service 11:00 AM Fri. Dec. 27 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Delavan, WI. Visitation at church 10 AM until time of service. Inurnment Wisconsin Memorial Park Brookfield, WI. Online guestbook www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes & Crematory Elkhorn, WI 262-723-6390



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
