|
|
Ruth L. Meyer (nee Landdeck)
Elkhorn - 81 of Elkhorn, WI, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Wife of the Late Jerome "Toby" A. Meyer. Mother of five: Mark (Patricia), David, Bethany, Mike and Jerry, Grandmother of five: Timothy (Lori), Peter, Daniel (Haleigh), Tyler and Ciara, Great-grandmother of two: Nathaniel and Alexandra, sister of John (Melissa) and David Landdeck. Funeral service 11:00 AM Fri. Dec. 27 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Delavan, WI. Visitation at church 10 AM until time of service. Inurnment Wisconsin Memorial Park Brookfield, WI. Online guestbook www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes & Crematory Elkhorn, WI 262-723-6390
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019