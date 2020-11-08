Ruth L. SengstockWest Allis - (nee Hayes) Our wonderful mother Ruth L. Sengstock, 103, passed away peacefully at the Village at Manor Park Healthcare Center on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 4, 1917. Her parents, Theresa Beversdorf Hayes and Joseph P. Hayes, preceded her in death as well as her beloved husband Wilbert E. (Butch) Sengstock, with whom she shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. Ruth graduated from West Allis Central High School and attended Alverno College. She is lovingly survived by her children: Renee (Pat) Richter of Madison, WI, James (Karen Granseth) Sengstock of Fort Myers, FL, and Cheri Sengstock of Wildwood, FL. Ruth cherished her grandchildren: Scott (Catherine) Richter of Richmond, VA, Brad (Katherine Pauley) Richter of Reno, NV, Barry (Kim) Richter of Madison, WI, Tim (Molly) Richter of Madison, WI, Marcus (Michelle) Sengstock of Greenfield, WI, David (Molly) Sengstock of Omaha, NE, and Nicole (Jake) Reisinger of Waukesha, WI. Ruth is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and her nieces: Sharon Stuhr, Pat Krueger, Susan Conradt, Karen Guthrie, Audrey Gresen, along with other relatives and dear family friends. She will be buried alongside her husband, Wilbert, at Arlingtion Park Cemetery. Ruth's family would like to Thank Dr. Soryal Soryal, and especially all her caregivers at the Village at Manor Park. Mom touched the lives of everyone she met with her warm smile, sense of humor and her love. A private service and celebration of life will be held at a date and time yet to be determined.