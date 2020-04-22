|
Ruth (Amanda Myrtle) Lambrecht
"Shorty" (Nee Beckmann) received a warm welcome by many she loved when she entered her heavenly home on April 17, 2020 at the incredible age of 100. Loving wife of Darwin for 48 years. Devoted mother of Gregg and Debby. Proud grandmother of Kirstin, Kelly, Kevin, Kari and Kristen. Loving great-grandmother of Carson, Richy, Amanda, Andrew, Miles, Quint, Grey, Lauren, Annaliese, Lillian, Dane and Graham. Ruth loved her God first and foremost, with a passion for her family that was not far behind. She spent the entirety of her life's Sundays worshipping at St. Mathew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, and can be remembered for singing and dancing in her kitchen, reading smutty Romance novels, sometimes critiquing her children a little too much, and accessorizing her every outfit with the greatest of class and style. She would cook meals that could feed a small army and host gatherings that made every guest feel like family. She served others in beautiful and selfless ways, from hemming the pants of widowed residents at her retirement home to sharing her time and energy at church to sewing surgical dolls for sick children at the hospital. She was a self-described "good egg." In recent years, when dementia set in to Ruth's mind and "the old gray mare wasn't what she used to be," she was still teaching us life lessons. Ruth reminded us of the great importance of family, the bond of unconditional love, the modeling of grace, and the patience and compassion we must have towards each other in all circumstances. We miss this spunky gal, but are rejoicing in her complete and total healing with her Father in Heaven.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020