Rasch, Ruth Landeck "Peggy" (Nee Gluck) Ruth was called to heaven on February 20th, 2019 at 89 years of age. She is preceded indeath by loving husband Eugene Rasch (1927-2010). Cherished mother of Laurie (Gary Anoszko) Rasch, Lisa Peterson, and Leslie (Mark) Rasch-Hiller. Adored grandmother of Elias Anoszko, Heidi Anoszko, Leslie, Marita, and Ian Peterson, Nicholas Hiller, and Katrina Hiller Rohe. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25th from 4 to 6 PM at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W.Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53072. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb 26 at 11:00 AM at Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave, Waukesha WI 53188. Ruth was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1929. At age 12, Ruth and her parents moved to Milwaukee.Ruth graduated Cum Laude from Milwaukee-Downer College, and was married to Eugene William Rasch for 57 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her love of family led her to her life's passion for genealogy, creating family historical records that will be treasured for generations. God's word was the guiding principle in her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



