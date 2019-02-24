Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Landeck "Peggy" Rasch

Notice Condolences

Ruth Landeck "Peggy" Rasch Notice
Rasch, Ruth Landeck "Peggy" (Nee Gluck) Ruth was called to heaven on February 20th, 2019 at 89 years of age. She is preceded indeath by loving husband Eugene Rasch (1927-2010). Cherished mother of Laurie (Gary Anoszko) Rasch, Lisa Peterson, and Leslie (Mark) Rasch-Hiller. Adored grandmother of Elias Anoszko, Heidi Anoszko, Leslie, Marita, and Ian Peterson, Nicholas Hiller, and Katrina Hiller Rohe. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25th from 4 to 6 PM at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W.Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53072. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb 26 at 11:00 AM at Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave, Waukesha WI 53188. Ruth was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1929. At age 12, Ruth and her parents moved to Milwaukee.Ruth graduated Cum Laude from Milwaukee-Downer College, and was married to Eugene William Rasch for 57 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her love of family led her to her life's passion for genealogy, creating family historical records that will be treasured for generations. God's word was the guiding principle in her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now