Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkland Crossing Chapel
700 Quinlan Drive
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lemke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lemke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth Lemke Notice
Lemke, Ruth (Nee Henke) Born to Eternal Life June 22, 2019 age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur G. Lemke. Loving mother of Robert (Kathy) Burkhart-Lemke, Judy (David) Johnson, Frank Lemke and Debra Lemke. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A celebration of Ruth's Life will take place on Saturday, June 29 at Kirkland Crossing Chapel 700 Quinlan Drive, Pewaukee at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to the would be appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline