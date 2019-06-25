|
Lemke, Ruth (Nee Henke) Born to Eternal Life June 22, 2019 age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur G. Lemke. Loving mother of Robert (Kathy) Burkhart-Lemke, Judy (David) Johnson, Frank Lemke and Debra Lemke. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A celebration of Ruth's Life will take place on Saturday, June 29 at Kirkland Crossing Chapel 700 Quinlan Drive, Pewaukee at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019