Ruth M. GeldonBorn into Eternal Life on June 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Bill Geldon. Preceded in death by her husband Robert P. Geldon.Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Monday, June 15, 2020. Please meet in the red parking area at 2PM.Ruth and Robert were longtime members of the Bavarian Soccer Club before moving to Florida in 1999. Originally from Germany, Ruth embraced her heritage and devoted her life to helping those close to her.