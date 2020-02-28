|
Ruth M. Gonring
(Nee Laak) Born to Eternal life on February 26, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond "Buddy" Gonring. Loving mother of Ann Marie Thomas, Jean (Rich) Bub, Joan (Bruce) Schoenberger, Susan (John) Mezzanotte, Dan (Sue) Gonring and Donna (Ben) Goodrich. Dear grandma of Michael, Colin, Christopher, Maggie, Liz, Sarah, Claire, Emma, David, Alex and Anthony. Great-grandma of Matthew and Carson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Raymond Laak.
Ruth was strong and independent and was tirelessly devoted to her family.
Visitation at Alexian Village Chapel, 9301 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee on Monday, March 2 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alexian Village.
Special thank you to the staff of Alexian Village and Horizon Hospice for their love and concern.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020