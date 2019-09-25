Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Chapel at Milwaukee Catholic Home
2462 N. Prospect Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Chapel at Milwaukee Catholic Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ilecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Ilecki

Send Flowers
Ruth M. Ilecki Notice
Ruth M. Ilecki

Ruth M. Ilecki (nee Gaffke), Sept. 22, 2019, age 101 years. Preceded in death by her husband Peter P. Ilecki, son James P. Ilecki Sr., grandson James P. (Donnarose) Ilecki Jr, great-granddaughter Abigail and aunt Frances Senger. Beloved mother of Constance (Richard Sr.) Trevisan, Anthony (Marlene) Ilecki, Sr. and Catherine Ilecki. Loving grandmother of Richard (Emily) Trevisan Jr., Janet (Ken) Kasinski, Jennifer (Mark) Ilten, Anthony (Beth) Ilecki, Jr., Andrew Ilecki, Adam (Janice) Ilecki, and Amanda Ilecki. Dear great-grandmother of Katie, Nickolas, Richard, Elizabeth, Kimberlee, Emma, Amanda, Alexandria, James, Bennett, and Annabelle. Further survived by her niece Paulette La Mountain, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday September 27, 2019 in the St. Anne Chapel at Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N. Prospect Ave. from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.

Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline