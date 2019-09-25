|
Ruth M. Ilecki
Ruth M. Ilecki (nee Gaffke), Sept. 22, 2019, age 101 years. Preceded in death by her husband Peter P. Ilecki, son James P. Ilecki Sr., grandson James P. (Donnarose) Ilecki Jr, great-granddaughter Abigail and aunt Frances Senger. Beloved mother of Constance (Richard Sr.) Trevisan, Anthony (Marlene) Ilecki, Sr. and Catherine Ilecki. Loving grandmother of Richard (Emily) Trevisan Jr., Janet (Ken) Kasinski, Jennifer (Mark) Ilten, Anthony (Beth) Ilecki, Jr., Andrew Ilecki, Adam (Janice) Ilecki, and Amanda Ilecki. Dear great-grandmother of Katie, Nickolas, Richard, Elizabeth, Kimberlee, Emma, Amanda, Alexandria, James, Bennett, and Annabelle. Further survived by her niece Paulette La Mountain, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday September 27, 2019 in the St. Anne Chapel at Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N. Prospect Ave. from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019