Ruth M. RoeslerMenomonee Falls - (nee Recklinghausen) Age 91 years. Nov. 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Dutch" in 2000. Beloved mother of Mark (Therese), David (Linda) and Kurt (Tammy) Roesler. Dear grandmother of Nicholas, Paul, Erin (Bill) Klaus, Leah, Cara, Austin, Corey and Brenna Roesler. Loving great grandmother of Mara, Evie Jo, and Louie. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 10:00 AM until Services at 11:00 AM.Ruth was a proud graduate of Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing. As a dedicated Registered Nurse, Ruth worked for many years at the former Northwest General Hospital in Milwaukee.