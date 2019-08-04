|
Secosh, Ruth M. Ruth M. Secosh, age 102, wife of the late Walter J. Secosh passed away on July 27, 2019. Ruth is survived by her sons, Mark (Brooke) and Stephen (Susan); grandchildren, Peter, Amy and Nathan; and nieces, nephews and friends. Ruth was born in Escanaba, Michigan. She worked as the Delafield Town Clerk from 1971-1981. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Hawks Inn Historical Society, Golden Lasers, and Dousman Chapter 257 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019