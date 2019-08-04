Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Secosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Secosh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Secosh Notice
Secosh, Ruth M. Ruth M. Secosh, age 102, wife of the late Walter J. Secosh passed away on July 27, 2019. Ruth is survived by her sons, Mark (Brooke) and Stephen (Susan); grandchildren, Peter, Amy and Nathan; and nieces, nephews and friends. Ruth was born in Escanaba, Michigan. She worked as the Delafield Town Clerk from 1971-1981. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Hawks Inn Historical Society, Golden Lasers, and Dousman Chapter 257 of the Order of the Eastern Star.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline