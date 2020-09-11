1/1
Ruth M. Siegel
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Siegel

Ruth M. Siegel, 92, of Mequon, WI passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. Ruth was born on December 26, 1927 to Lester and Elsa Welle of Whitefish Bay. Ruth is a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School; afterwards, she attended UW-Madison. It was there that Ruth met her future husband, Robert C. Siegel Jr. They were married for 69 happy years.

First and foremost, Ruth loved to dote on her family. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, and welcoming all who traveled to their home. And she was a dedicated wife who worked in the wooden shoe-making booth with Bob at many festivals across the country. The couple spent part of their winters in Palm Springs, Calif, and they also were year-round members of Ozaukee Country Club. In later years, Ruth was a fixture at the club's water aerobics class.

Ruth was also a Christian, a bridge player, a knitter, an "I Love Lucy" fan and a Wisconsin Badgers fan. She sang in various church choirs for many decades and she occasionally showcased her beautiful voice by singing a few solos. She and Bob co-founded the Mequon Dance Club in 1962. The club met quarterly in the Milwaukee and Ozaukee County areas until the club was disbanded in 2015. You could always recognize Ruth with her perfectly coiffed silver hair and colorful, stylish wardrobe.

Ruth is survived by daughters Anne Siegel and Meg (Bill) Feller, granddaughters Julia, Sarah, and Kate (all Cherkinian), Madison and Allison Feller. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Randall Siegel, and brother Paul Welle. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at Schramka Funeral Home in Thiensville on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Visitation at 2 pm, memorial service at 3 pm. Masks will be required indoors. Feel free to check with the funeral home on Sunday to confirm there have been no changes in date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka-Densow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved