Ruth M. SiegelRuth M. Siegel, 92, of Mequon, WI passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. Ruth was born on December 26, 1927 to Lester and Elsa Welle of Whitefish Bay. Ruth is a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School; afterwards, she attended UW-Madison. It was there that Ruth met her future husband, Robert C. Siegel Jr. They were married for 69 happy years.First and foremost, Ruth loved to dote on her family. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, and welcoming all who traveled to their home. And she was a dedicated wife who worked in the wooden shoe-making booth with Bob at many festivals across the country. The couple spent part of their winters in Palm Springs, Calif, and they also were year-round members of Ozaukee Country Club. In later years, Ruth was a fixture at the club's water aerobics class.Ruth was also a Christian, a bridge player, a knitter, an "I Love Lucy" fan and a Wisconsin Badgers fan. She sang in various church choirs for many decades and she occasionally showcased her beautiful voice by singing a few solos. She and Bob co-founded the Mequon Dance Club in 1962. The club met quarterly in the Milwaukee and Ozaukee County areas until the club was disbanded in 2015. You could always recognize Ruth with her perfectly coiffed silver hair and colorful, stylish wardrobe.Ruth is survived by daughters Anne Siegel and Meg (Bill) Feller, granddaughters Julia, Sarah, and Kate (all Cherkinian), Madison and Allison Feller. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Randall Siegel, and brother Paul Welle. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at Schramka Funeral Home in Thiensville on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Visitation at 2 pm, memorial service at 3 pm. Masks will be required indoors. Feel free to check with the funeral home on Sunday to confirm there have been no changes in date.