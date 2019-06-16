|
Sitz, Ruth M. (Nee Klossner) Through the grace of God, born to eternal life on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 age 90 years. Wife of the late Carleton Sitz. Dear mother of Jeffrey K. (Karen) Sitz and Jennifer R. (Eric) Pearsall. Grandmother of Eric (Carrie) Sitz, Brent and Kelsey Sitz, Michelle (Tyler) Rasmussen, Jessica (Tim Widish) Wieland and Nathan Wieland. Great-grandmother of Jacqueline, Carter, Kyle and Kaylee. Sister of the late Ethel (late Jerry) Hamann and sister-in-law of the late Jerry and Elizabeth Sitz Harders. Also survived by dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by two infant daughters Katherine and Markata. Visitation Wednesday, June 19th from 2PM-5PM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 7809 Harwood Ave. Wauwatosa, followed by the memorial service at 5PM. Ruth was graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in 1949 and taught in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ruth was passionate about her Lord and lived each day to His glory. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Sitz Family Scholarship Fund at Wisconsin Lutheran High School or St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated. To God be the glory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019