Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
2331 E. Lourdes Dr
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
2331 E. Lourdes Dr
Ruth M. Stevens

Ruth M. Stevens Notice
Ruth M. Stevens

Appleton - Ruth M. Stevens, age 95, of Appleton and formerly of Manitowoc, Whitefish Bay and Greendale died on February 22, 2020. Ruth was born July 25, 1924, in Milwaukee to Romulus and Olive (Hartmann) Hahn.

She is survived by three children, Michael (Therese) Stevens of Fitchburg, Linda (Dick) Nikolai of Appleton, and Karen (Rick) Ripple of Menomonee Falls; seven grandchildren, Elisabeth Vasko (Pittsburgh, PA), Martha Stevens (Lakewood, CO), Emily Stevens (Paris, France) Pamela Nikolai (Marshfield), Tracy Nikolai (Menasha), Julie Ripple (Waukesha), and Lori Buehler (Menomonee Falls); three great-grandchildren, Elise (Pittsburgh, PA) and Hugo and Lila-Rose (Paris, France). She was predeceased by her two sisters, Gertrude Jensen and Peggy Krolikowski.

The funeral liturgy for Ruth will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 E. Lourdes Dr, on Saturday February 29th at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to your local Hospice organization.

For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit wichmannfargo.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
