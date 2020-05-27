Ruth Marie Keber (Gallenberger)
Pewaukee - Ruth Marie (Gallenberger) Keber, age 92 years, passed away peacefully at her home, Silvernail Apartments on May 26, 2020.
She was born on a farm in Kewaunee, WI on Feb. 19, 1928, to Michael and Emma (Soman) Gallenberger. She was the second of five children.
Ruth and Raymond, her husband of 70 years, raised five children. She worked as a beautician until they started their family. Ruth volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, became a teaching assistant, and was a member of Christian Mothers. Ruth and Raymond were active members of Square Benders Dance Club for over 25 years.
Surviving Ruth are her daughter Jean (Michael) Shawaluk and their children, Melanie (Brian) Rebro, Elizabeth (Kyle) Hunter, and Andrew; son Paul (Rita); son Michael (Susan) and their children, Jessica (Andrew) Lelinski and Bethany; son David (Beth) and their children, Joshua (Caylin), Daniel, and Rebecca (Art) Beneditz; Charlie (Ali) Kirchen, and Emily (Chad) Krueger and son John (Laura) and their son, Eric; sister Carol Worthman of Denver, CO, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Edward and Marguerite McQuade of Omaha, NE, and sister-in-law Diane Gallenberger of Kewaunee, WI. She is further survived by great grandchildren: Lucas, Cecilia, Evelyn, Joseph, Adele, Gabriel, Audrey, Lucille, Katie and one more on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her parents Michael and Emma, brother Harold, sisters Regina and Elaine, and daughter-in-law Diane Keber.
Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and Mass will be private for the family on Monday, June 1 at St. William Catholic Parish in Waukesha. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
We thank the staff at Silvernail Apartments for their kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.