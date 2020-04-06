|
Ruth Mary Miklaszewski
(Nee Braun) Born into Eternal Life on April 3, 2020 at the age of 87 in De Pere, WI. Formerly of South Milwaukee. Beloved wife of the late Henry Miklaszewski for 63 years. Loving mother of Karen (Peter) Kaminsky, Laurie (Timothy) Sewall, Chris (Cheryl) Miklaszewski and Dawn Barber. Proud and loving grandmother of Dr. Barton Mapes (Dr. Oriana Ly Mapes), Kathryn Kaminsky (Jeffrey Niehus) and Jeffrey Kaminsky, Taylor Miklaszewski; Kenton, Tate and Quinlan Barber. Great-grandmother of Ethan, Joshua, Adam and Clara Mapes. Also survived by Henry's family, Therese (Hilary) Chybowski, Christine Mikels, Evelyn Mikels and Marlene Griffith. Ruth was preceded in death by her infant son, William John, her parents, John and Julia Braun, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Fr. Albin Miklaszewski, O.F.M., John (Theresa), Bernard (Helen), Charlotte (Coleman) Varga, Antoinette (John) Blochowicz and S. Helen Miklaszewski, C.S.S.F.
Ruth and Henry enjoyed years of travel together. Their adventures took them to Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland, extensively throughout Europe, and yearly vacations in Florida. Their most memorable trip was with Bishop Banks to Italy and their visit to the Vatican.
Ruth was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, De Pere, and a lifetime member of Divine Mercy Parish (formerly St. Adalbert, South Milwaukee.) Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in South Milwaukee.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Angels Touch Assisted Living and the Courtyard at Bellevue for the excellent care they provided mom during her final years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020