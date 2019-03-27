Benduhn, Ruth May Ruth May Ott was born in the Town of Grant (Neillsville) Wisconsin on May 16, 1922 to Albert and Marie Ott. Baptised at St. John's Lutheran Church in Neillsville, WI on June 4, 1922; confirmed there on May 31, 1936; married there to Manfred Paul Herman Benduhn on June 20, 1942. Manfred passed away on December 3, 1997 in Milwaukee, WI. Ruth was a member of Centennial Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI since December 1953. A charter member and singing in the choir from 1954 to 1992. She was a school crossing guard there from 1956-1981 and Sunday school teacher from 1954 to 1981. Loving mother of Orrin Joseph Benduhn. Proud grandmother of John Henry Benduhn II (Rachelin) and Tea Benduhn Norfolk (Nathan). Great-grandmother of Noah Benduhn Norfolk and Violet Benduhn Norfolk. Dear sister of Leana Pankau, Edgar Ott (Betty), Wendel Ott (Dorothy). Sister-in-law of Shirley Greibenow. Her godchildren: Carol Massino (John), Barbara Bastien (Patrick), Daniel Potter (Peggy). Scott Pelnar (Lori), Jane Neuman (Thomas), Diana Ader (Jerry), Valerie Ryerson, Timothy Potter (Ann). Special aunt of Carol Jendrzejek (Robert) and Tami Ott. Other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, parents, two brothers, and three sisters. Visitation Saturday, March 30 at Centennial Ev. Lutheran Church 3558 South 24th Street from 9-10:45 AM. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Greg Pufahl officiating. Private entombment Forest Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Centennial Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.



