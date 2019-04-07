|
In Memory of Mother Ruth Nina Williams a holy woman who transitioned to heaven on April 7, 1964. She co-founded Holy Tabernacle Williams Temple COGIC in 1947. She served the Church of God in Christ as president of the Wisconsin State Choir, president of the Young Women's Christian Council and as a District Missionary. Today, 55 years later she is yet loved dearly and remembered always. Your loving daughter, Lillian Ruth Williams Lawrence
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019