Buss, Ruth O. (Nee Knaebe) (Formerly Budsberg) Died peacefully on Friday, December 15, 2019. Age 89. Mother of Linda (Brad Schramke) Schell. Loved grandmother of Jeannine (Fred) Heinemann and Jeff (Tina) Ball. Great-grandmother "GG" of Weston, Grant, Victoria "Tori", and Vanessa "Nessi". Sister of Wanda Kirsch and Frank "Buddy" Knaebe. Dear friend of Pat and Bob Zehm. Sister-in-law of Donna Knaebe. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Budsberg and Edward Buss; parents, Frank and Lola Knaebe; brother, Grant Knaebe; sister-in-law, Eunice Knaebe; brother-in-law, Neal Kirsch; and son-in-law Charles Ball. Gathering at the Funeral Home on a Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2-4. Celebration of her life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight at www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate. Ruth worked at Inland Steel (now INRYCO) for 30 years. She loved trips to the casino, playing bingo, and bowling.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019