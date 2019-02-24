Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Buss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth O. Buss

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth O. Buss Notice
Buss, Ruth O. (Nee Knaebe) (Formerly Budsberg) Died peacefully on Friday, December 15, 2019. Age 89. Mother of Linda (Brad Schramke) Schell. Loved grandmother of Jeannine (Fred) Heinemann and Jeff (Tina) Ball. Great-grandmother "GG" of Weston, Grant, Victoria "Tori", and Vanessa "Nessi". Sister of Wanda Kirsch and Frank "Buddy" Knaebe. Dear friend of Pat and Bob Zehm. Sister-in-law of Donna Knaebe. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Budsberg and Edward Buss; parents, Frank and Lola Knaebe; brother, Grant Knaebe; sister-in-law, Eunice Knaebe; brother-in-law, Neal Kirsch; and son-in-law Charles Ball. Gathering at the Funeral Home on a Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2-4. Celebration of her life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight at www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate. Ruth worked at Inland Steel (now INRYCO) for 30 years. She loved trips to the casino, playing bingo, and bowling.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now