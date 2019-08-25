|
Roberson, Ruth R. Age 84, of Milwaukee, WI. Found eternal peace on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved mother of 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Eldest sister to John, K. C. Jr., Matthew, David, Charles Ray Sr., Gloriah Jean, Jewel, and Ava Nell. Ruth (Crosby) Roberson Going Home Celebration will be held at New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Dr.), Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11AM Visitation, 12PM Service, with funeral procession to Graceland Cemetery. Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019