Services
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 447-6000
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 AM
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth R. Roberson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberson, Ruth R. Age 84, of Milwaukee, WI. Found eternal peace on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved mother of 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Eldest sister to John, K. C. Jr., Matthew, David, Charles Ray Sr., Gloriah Jean, Jewel, and Ava Nell. Ruth (Crosby) Roberson Going Home Celebration will be held at New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Dr.), Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11AM Visitation, 12PM Service, with funeral procession to Graceland Cemetery. Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline