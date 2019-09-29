Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Milwaukee - (Nee Niguma) August 31, 2019. Age 94. Reunited with her beloved husband of 61 years, the late Ronald "Buster," and her loving daughter, Terry Lynne. The best Mom anyone could ask for, to Robert Minami. Devoted grandmother of Matthew (Stephanie) Minami, Amy (Langston) White and Sean Fuqua. Great-grandmother of Andrew. Beloved and treasured sister of Clara (the late Ralph) Yakushi. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters Florence (George) and Betty (Quentin "Chic").

Ruth was a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved playing card and board games, cooking, baking, and travelling with her husband, Buster. She was a member of Wisconsin JACL and Kingsley United Methodist Church Friendship Builders. Ruth was a loving, kind, welcoming, gentle soul. She was selfless, spunky and energetic. Ruth will be remembered for always making everyone around her feel loved.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus for their compassionate and loving care.

Memorial Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capitol Dr. on Thursday, October 3, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Union Grove at 3PM. Memorials appreciated to the Sons and Daughters of the 442nd at www.442sd.org/donate .

"We will always love you."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
