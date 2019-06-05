|
Pountain, Ruth S. (Nee Sigler) passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Of Oak Creek but formerly of St. Augustine, FL (1987-2011). Wife of the late James William Pountain for 54 years. Beloved mother of three daughters: Jean (James) Lewis, Lynn (Rev. Dr. Stu) Merkel, and Gail (Stephen) Vitale. Cherished grandmother of Paul (Alli) Lewis, Kristin Lewis, Peter (Dana) Merkel, Gregory Merkel, and Adam, Bryan, Daniel and Drew Vitale. Proud great-grandmother of Charlie, Louise and Fletcher Lewis, and Andrea Merkel. Dear sister of the late William M. (Nancy) Sigler, Jr. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, 7700 W. Faith Drive, Franklin from 11am until the Celebration of Life at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Community Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019