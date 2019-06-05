Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth S. Pountain

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth S. Pountain Notice
Pountain, Ruth S. (Nee Sigler) passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Of Oak Creek but formerly of St. Augustine, FL (1987-2011). Wife of the late James William Pountain for 54 years. Beloved mother of three daughters: Jean (James) Lewis, Lynn (Rev. Dr. Stu) Merkel, and Gail (Stephen) Vitale. Cherished grandmother of Paul (Alli) Lewis, Kristin Lewis, Peter (Dana) Merkel, Gregory Merkel, and Adam, Bryan, Daniel and Drew Vitale. Proud great-grandmother of Charlie, Louise and Fletcher Lewis, and Andrea Merkel. Dear sister of the late William M. (Nancy) Sigler, Jr. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, 7700 W. Faith Drive, Franklin from 11am until the Celebration of Life at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Community Church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline