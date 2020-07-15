1/1
Ruth Schmalzer
Ruth Schmalzer

(Nee Zoschke) Reunited with her beloved husband Red, son Michael, daughter Nancy, and granddaughter Jenna Ordman on July 10, 2020, at age 94. She will especially be missed by the Sutherland family, Harry and Amy, Greg and Roy, and Gladys. Also loved by numerous friends. Ruth was an avid golfer and bowler, and proud member of the Ozaukee Country Club. She loved golf, the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers

A Memorial Gathering will be held in honor of Ruth at Ozaukee Country Club, 10823 N. River Rd., Mequon, on Monday, July 20, from 11AM to 3PM. In order to keep everyone safe, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center at http://lakeshorecac.org/donate-2/ .






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Ozaukee Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
