Ruth Schultz
Ruth Schultz

Milwaukee - Was called Home October 13, 2020 at the age of 81.

Devoted wife of the late Erwin "Erv" Schultz. Loving mother of Shari Schultz and cherished aunt of Janet (Richard) Hughes, Joanne (David) Krum, Rev. Robert (Teri) Schultz. Proceeded in death by her parents Herbert and Ella Ferch and her brothers Robert and Donald. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Private memorial service to be held.

Ruth was a talented quilter and sewer, enjoying her time spent with the Manor Park quilting group. She was an excellent cook and baker, showcasing her skills during the family tradition of Christmas Eve. She also enjoyed reading and old movies.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
