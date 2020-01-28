|
Ruth Seltrecht
(nee Zeisler) Passed away peacefully and reunited with her husband, Truman "Bud" Seltrecht on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Age 87. Loving mother of Linda (Craig) Beczkiewicz. Proud grandma of Jacob and Caitlyn Beczkiewicz. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Richard) Kuster, the late Erna (the late Alfred) Ward, the late Adolf (the late Adele) Zeisler and the late Paul Zeisler. Sister-in-law of the late Joyce (the late Robert) Nesvold. Further survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Zeisler, other relatives and friends. Recently preceded in death by her furry co-pilot Charlie.
Visitation at HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH 11709 W. CLEVELAND AVE. on Friday, January 31 from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Procession to Highland Memorial Park Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, Horizon Home Health Care and Hospice or a . The family would like to thank the staff at Horizon Hospice for their loving care and concern.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020