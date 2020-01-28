Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Seltrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Seltrecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Seltrecht Notice
Ruth Seltrecht

(nee Zeisler) Passed away peacefully and reunited with her husband, Truman "Bud" Seltrecht on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Age 87. Loving mother of Linda (Craig) Beczkiewicz. Proud grandma of Jacob and Caitlyn Beczkiewicz. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Richard) Kuster, the late Erna (the late Alfred) Ward, the late Adolf (the late Adele) Zeisler and the late Paul Zeisler. Sister-in-law of the late Joyce (the late Robert) Nesvold. Further survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Zeisler, other relatives and friends. Recently preceded in death by her furry co-pilot Charlie.

Visitation at HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH 11709 W. CLEVELAND AVE. on Friday, January 31 from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Procession to Highland Memorial Park Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, Horizon Home Health Care and Hospice or a . The family would like to thank the staff at Horizon Hospice for their loving care and concern.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline