Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St
Milwaukee., WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
Gone to meet her beloved husband Ervin on October 23, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Loving mother of Warren (Patrice), and Randall (Geralyn). Proud grandmother of John, Katrina (Jason), Angela (Billy), and Anthony. Great-grandmother of Samantha, Caleb, Evan, Anthony, and Deidre. Great-great-grandmother of Hayden. Dear sister of Elwood "Skip", and the late Milton "Bud". Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 31, at 6:00PM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. 3100 S. 41st St. Milwaukee. Visitation at the church on Thursday from 4:00PM - 5:45PM. Interment private, Holy Trinity Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hickory Park, Vitas Home Hospice, and Nicole Papermaster for their dedicated care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
