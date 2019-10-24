Resources
Ruth (Aldrich) Smith

Ruth (Aldrich) Smith Notice
Ruth Smith (nee Aldrich)

Age 89, of West Allis, passed away October 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband John (Jack) Smith. Mother of Debra Soderland (John), Darel, Douglas (Patricia). Also survived by grandchildren, Lisa, Carol, Jay, John, Kenton, Nicole, and Cameron, 10 great-grand children, other relatives and friends.

Visitation 12:30 PM and Memorial service at 1 PM at Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 2300 S Sunny Slope Road, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Forest Park Church, Village at Manor Park Endowment Fund or appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
