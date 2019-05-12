|
Hoemberg, Sister Ruth SSSF May 10th, 2019. Age 91. Dear aunt of Mary Gust, Ruth Ackeret and Steven Hoemberg. Further survived by many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 68 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday May 15th , at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019