Ruth T. Harvey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth T. Harvey

Milwaukee - (nee Redmond) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, May 4, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Harvey. Loving mother of Cardinal James Harvey, Kathleen (Timothy) Braun, William (Pamela), Karen and Michael (Barbara) Harvey. Also survived by grandchildren, a great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Margaret Mary Church. A celebration of life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Catholic Home Administrators (2330 N. Prospect Ave.) appreciated. Special Thank You to all the caretakers at Milwaukee Catholic Home for their loving and exceptional care. The Harvey family deeply appreciates what was done for Mom.

There will be a recording of the Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth on St. Margaret Mary's facebook page under 'videos' or you can visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/455522004517453/videos/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 9, 2020
I have fond memories of Mrs. Harvey growing up. I was a classmate and friend of Cardinal Harvey for high school and one and half years of college at St. Francis De Sales. She always had a smile on her face.
William Ph.D.
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved