My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Ruth T. Harvey
Milwaukee - (nee Redmond) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, May 4, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Harvey. Loving mother of Cardinal James Harvey, Kathleen (Timothy) Braun, William (Pamela), Karen and Michael (Barbara) Harvey. Also survived by grandchildren, a great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Margaret Mary Church. A celebration of life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Catholic Home Administrators (2330 N. Prospect Ave.) appreciated. Special Thank You to all the caretakers at Milwaukee Catholic Home for their loving and exceptional care. The Harvey family deeply appreciates what was done for Mom.
There will be a recording of the Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth on St. Margaret Mary's facebook page under 'videos' or you can visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/455522004517453/videos/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020.