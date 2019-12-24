|
|
Ruth Tamms
Wauwatosa - (nee Hubbell) Went home to be with Jesus for Christmas on Monday, December 23, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Erwin "Bud" Tamms. Dear mother of George (Gloria) Tamms, Judith (David) Watry and Sandy (Bob) Cristan. Loving grandmother of Sam (Katie) Watry, Lara (fiance Tom Disterhaft) Tamms, Rebecca (Justin) Hicks, Emma (Daniel) Bassett and Tessa (Zach Linden) Cristan; and 6 great-grandchildren, Grayson, Tierney, Merrill, Emilia, Cy and baby Bassett. Special aunt and godmother of Hal Hempe.
Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2:30pm until Time of Service at 4:00pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or Luther Manor Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019