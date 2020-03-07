Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(nee Hackbarth) Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Ervin Voigt. Loving mother of Steven Voigt.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 9000 W Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI. Thursday, March 12 from 12pm to 1PM. Funeral Service at 1PM. Burial to follow at Valhalla Memorial Cemetery 5402 N. 91st Milwaukee, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lawlis Hospice for their care of Ruth.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
