Ruth Worman Notice
(Nee Draeger) Passed away June 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Norville Worman. Cherished mother of Jeffrey Worman and Shari Framnes. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Robin) Framnes-DeBoer and Kristal Framnes. Further survived by Joseph Framnes, other loving relatives and dear friends. Memorial contributions made to North Shore Library Foundation Inc., 6800 N. Port Washington Rd., Glendale, WI 53217 or the appreciated. Private burial arrangements have been made.
The family wishes to express a very special thank you to the Symphony of Glendale staff for the loving and compassionate care given to Ruth.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019
