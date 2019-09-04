|
|
|
Ruth Yankus
Milwaukee - age 101, passed away on September 1, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1918 in Kenosha, WI.
Preceded in death by her parents William Sorensen and Marie (Sorensen) Kraak; 4 sisters and 2 brothers; and her husband of 48 years, Edward Yankus.
Survived by her son Bill (Barbara) Yankus and daughter Ruth Ann (Wayne) Higgins, Nannie to Ann-Marie, William, Bonnie, Margaret, and Mary, 15 great grand children, and nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Services for Ruth will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Luther Manor Faith and Education Room (4545 92nd St, Wauwatosa). A visitation will take place from 2:30pm until 4:00pm with a service to follow at 4:00pm.
Burial will take place on Saturday, September 7, at 11:00am at Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019