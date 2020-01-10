Resources
Bayside - Ruthe E. Reichl (nee Carson)

Joined her beloved husband, Matthew on January 8, 2020 at the age of 97.

Loving mom of Karen (Tom) Van Etten, Thomas (Louise), Douglas, Mary (Kent) Schneck, and Catherine (Randal) Fragosso. Fond grandmother of Amy, Kate, Michael, Sarah, the late Matthew John, Kate, Matthew, James, Andrew, Kendal, Riley and Nolan. Great grandmother of Marie and Matthew Hoane, Miles and Luke Anderson and Carson Hemmingsen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., on Monday, January 13 from 9:30-10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Private burial at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to St. Alphonsus Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
