Ryan D. GlassMilwaukee - September 18, 1975 - October 19, 2020Ryan D. Glass, 45, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on October 19, 2020. He was born in Racine on September 18, 1975, son of David and Linda (Née: Mohrbacher) Glass.Ryan graduated in 1993 from Racine Horlick high school where he excelled in academics and was a starting setter on the volleyball team. He played many sports growing up but came to love volleyball and played on various teams the rest of his life. The highlights of his volleyball career included winning the 1990 high school state championship with his Horlick team and the numerous spikes and blocks he completed when the opposing team tried to pick on the "short guy". He continued his education at UW- Milwaukee where he received a BS Degree in Biological Science.While at UWM he entertained his friends with his pet snakes and tropical fish. He also expanded his education by working at pet stores where he learned about the setup and maintenance of tropical fish aquariums. After graduation he established his own business, Glass Aquatics, specializing in design and maintenance of large saltwater aquariums. He also opened his own store on Locust St. where he designed and setup numerous tanks to display his creative designs and the living products that he sold. His store was always a popular place to visit, especially during Locust Street Days when he demonstrated the feeding frenzy of piranha and the aggressive saltwater fish. Although he was forced to close the store for financial reasons he continued his business from his home. He volunteered at Sweetwater where he learned about aquaphonics. He then designed and setup small aquaphonics systems for educational purpose at various Milwaukee schools. He also spent many late-night volunteer hours setting up the large aquarium at the Racine Zoo. To supplement his income Ryan worked at various part time jobs, but mostly for his friend Martin, where he developed woodworking skills. Ryan moved to the River West area shortly after opening his store. He could often be seen walking his dogs Louise (Wheezy) and later, Jordan, or socializing with his many friends. When not working Ryan could often be found pursuing his lifelong passion for fishing at his "spot" on the Milwaukee River.Ryan is survived by his parents, David and Linda Glass; his grandfather William (Mary); his brother Kevin(Kathi); niece, Darian; sister, Kelly; uncle, Chris ; aunt, Laurie; cousins, Jason, Kari, Stephanie Charlton, and Ashleigh Mohrbacher; uncle ,Ed (Julie) Mohrbacher; and uncle, Jamie Charlton.Also survived by his longtime friend Jake Brown and the many friends that he made throughout is life.Ryan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Myrtle Mohrbacher; grandmother, AnnaMae Glass; and his aunt, Kathy Charlton.Ryan's personality and sense of humor will greatly be missed by all. According to Ryan's wishes, private services will be held by his family. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held in the near future when a proper gathering is allowed.