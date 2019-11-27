|
Ryan F. Natzke
New Berlin - Died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the age of 43, while deer hunting in northern Wisconsin.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Katie (nee Larson), and his two precious children Audrey and Odin. He is further survived by his parents Joyce and Carl Natzke, brother Craig (Morgan) Natzke, in-laws Tom and Claudette Larson, sisters-in-law Kristine (Christopher) Beidel and Carolyne (Larry) Lupton, as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Monday, December 2 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for his children's education are appreciated. Ryan was an electrician for Staff Electric.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019