SFC Ryan John Mueller
Ryan J. Mueller, 41, passed away August 3, 2020 at his home in Ankeny, IA. He was born July 14, 1979 in Milwaukee, WI to Wayne and Karen (Zaczek) Mueller. He served 17 years in the United States Army and medically retired in November 2019.
Ryan is survived by his beloved wife, Ashley (Mitchell) Mueller; parents, Wayne and Karen Mueller; sister, Jodi (George) Carini; nieces, Helena and Sophia Carini; dogs, Gigi and Harvey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ryan's honor to the neurosurgery unit at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY (https://lenoxhill.northwell.edu/
)
