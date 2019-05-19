Services
Ryan T. Adragna

Ryan T. Adragna Notice
Adragna, Ryan T. Age 44, of Waterford, Wisconsin has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 10, 2019. He passed away peacefully. He was loved very much by all who knew Ryan. He is survived by his two loving daughters who were the love of his life, Elizabeth and Eva Adragna who he called his hunny buns. His daughters loved their dad very much. He is also survived by his parents Tom and Sharon Adragna, sister Natalie Geno, brother-in-law Dennis Geno, and niece Ashley Geno. Also close to Ryan's heart is his hunting friend Kenny "Dad" Peffer and the other buddies at camp. Additionally, his good friend Terry Haupert. Ryan was generous, kind, loving, and a friend to many people. He always had a smile on his face and he had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. We love you very much and will see you again in heaven. You are in our hearts forever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
