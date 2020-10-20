1/
Ryder Wyatt Fell
Ryder Wyatt Fell

Greenfield - Age 10, Ryder passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Beautiful son of Tyson and Carley Fell and the best big brother to Levi and Piper. Beloved grandson of Daniel and Wendy Huber, Allan Fell and Wendy Pace. Adored nephew of Ariel, Noah, Ryan, Kristen and Jason. Ryder was loved by many other relatives and friends.

Ryder's rare genetic disorder affected him physically, but not in spirit or personality; he was brave and strong. Ryder's gentle wisdom filled us with love, hope, joy, light-heartedness and so much more than we could have imagined. We are profoundly grateful for how beautiful he made our lives and our love for him is immeasurable.

A Celebration of Life will take place when it is safe to do so. If you would like to honor Ryder please consider making a donation to Trimotion Rehab LLC, tri-motionrehab.com, where he received so much love and healing.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
