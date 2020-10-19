S. Joginder Singh SandhawaliaS. Joginder Singh Sandhawalia peacefully departed on to the heavenly abode on Friday, October 16, 2020 just a few days before his 72nd birthday. Loving husband to Updesh. Proud father to Jeevan Jyot (Vikram Jeet), Rupinder (Loveleen), and Harpreet. Adoring grandfather to Takhdeer, Keeret, Mannat, Aviraj, Taranjeet, and Harshaan. Caring brother and uncle.To ensure the safety of all, the family is requesting everyone to join them online for visitation and cremation through the Schmidt & Bartelt website at 4pm on Saturday, October 24th. The service will be followed by a final prayer at the Sikh Gurudwara Brookfield (3675 N. Calhoun Road in Brookfield, WI 53005) from 6-7pm.