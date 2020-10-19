1/1
S. Joginder Singh Sandhawalia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Joginder Singh Sandhawalia

S. Joginder Singh Sandhawalia peacefully departed on to the heavenly abode on Friday, October 16, 2020 just a few days before his 72nd birthday. Loving husband to Updesh. Proud father to Jeevan Jyot (Vikram Jeet), Rupinder (Loveleen), and Harpreet. Adoring grandfather to Takhdeer, Keeret, Mannat, Aviraj, Taranjeet, and Harshaan. Caring brother and uncle.

To ensure the safety of all, the family is requesting everyone to join them online for visitation and cremation through the Schmidt & Bartelt website at 4pm on Saturday, October 24th. The service will be followed by a final prayer at the Sikh Gurudwara Brookfield (3675 N. Calhoun Road in Brookfield, WI 53005) from 6-7pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved